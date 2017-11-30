Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala, Tamil Nadu on high alert after heavy rains

The rains have wreaked havoc in many areas, especially in low-lying and coastal parts, damaging houses, pulling down trees and electric poles, among other things, as per regional reports. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Kerala is on high alert as unprecedented heavy rains and winds lashed across its southern and central parts since Thursday morning. The meteorological department has sighted a depression over the Bay of Bengal, turning into cyclone ‘Ockhi’, and has warned that rains in Kerala and Tamil Nadu may intensify in the next 24 hours.

The rains have wreaked havoc in many areas, especially in low-lying and coastal parts, damaging houses, pulling down trees and electric poles, among other things, as per regional reports.

At least one person was killed when a tree fell over a three-wheeler in Kollam district, reported regional news channel Manorama News.

Seven fishing boats and one local fisherman, who ventured into the sea from Thiruvananthapuram district earlier this morning, have been reported missing.

In Idukki district, a portion of St Sebastian’s school fell down, but no injuries have been reported so far.

The state government has asked people to remain indoors and shut schools and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The schools are likely to remain shut on Friday too.

Power and communication lines are broken in many areas even as hilly areas are reported to be facing landslide like conditions, as per regional news reports.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, in a statement, said directions have been given to district chiefs and coastal police to evacuate people in low-lying areas.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather on Thursday noon said heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue in Kerala, especially in southern parts. Districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi and Kottayam are expected to record torrential heavy rains in the coming hours, it said.