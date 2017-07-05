BJP’s Goa unit recommends Vinay Tendulkar’s name for Rajya Sabha

The Goa unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has recommended its state president Vinay Tendulkar’s name for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa. Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar made this announcement on Wednesday.

The BJP parliamentary board will take a final decision on nomination but a BJP office bearer in Goa, who did not wish to be named, said Tendulkar’s candidature was “nearly official”.

More From Livemint »

The Rajya Sabha election for the Goa seat is scheduled on 21 July. On Tuesday, the chief electoral office in Goa issued a notification in this regard.

The term of current Rajya Sabha member from Goa Shantaram Naik (Congress) ends on 28 July. The Congress party has not yet announced its nominee. The last date for filing nominations is 11 July.

A Goa Congress functionary, who requested anonymity, said the party may decide on the Rajya Sabha nominee and new Goa Congress president at the same time. The All India Congress Committee on Tuesday accepted the resignation submitted by its Goa unit president Luizinho Faleiro.