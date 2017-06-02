Apple’s Tim Cook says disappointed by US exit from Paris climate deal

Apple CEO Tim Cook says climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. Photo: Bloomberg

San Francisco: Apple Inc. chief executive officer Tim Cook told employees he is disappointed US President Donald Trump chose to pull the country from the Paris climate accords even as he tried to persuade the president to remain in the agreement.

“Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it,” Cook told employees on Thursday in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News. “I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House’s decision.”

Cook, who said he spoke with the president on Tuesday, joined business leaders from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Walt Disney Co. who criticized Trump’s decision to leave the agreement, which acknowledges the threat of climate change and lays out measures to limit global temperature increases. Trump said the pact favours other nations at the expense of American workers.

Apple gets about 96% of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar, it said in April, and seven of its suppliers have committed to using solely renewable sources to power their operations.

“I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment,” Cook said in the letter. “We’re going to keep working with our suppliers to help them do more to power their businesses with clean energy.” Bloomberg