India at 70—Gallantary awards since Independence
A website launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that over 4,100 gallantry awards have been conferred since independence
A website launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shows that over 4,100 gallantry awards have been conferred since independence.
They have gone to the armed forces, paramilitary units, police personnel, border roads engineers and civilians.
More civilians have won gallantry awards than police forces that come under various state governments. Only 21 people have been awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the country’s highest military honour.
First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 12 04 AM IST
