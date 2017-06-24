Delhi’s second airport to be built at Jewar in Greater Noida

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has given an in-principle approval for Delhi’s second airport to be built outside Greater Noida’s Jewar region, according to a top government official.

The official who did not wished to be named said the approvals came after a meeting with the defence ministry officials and other stakeholders on Friday.

The announcement is set to be made by aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at noon.

Delhi airport is already congested. The Delhi airport terminals can handle 62 million passengers annually. In 2016-17, it handled 57.7 million passengers.

The plan for building a second airport at Jewar for NCR was first submitted by the then UP Chief Minister Mayawati in 2002.

The Uttar Pradesh government had asked the civil aviation ministry to do a technical evaluation of the Jewar airport project on the outskirts of Greater Noida.

Airports Authority of India, under the aviation ministry, had sent a team to conduct technical analysis of the area, including air funnels for aircraft and land.

The new UP government is pushing for more infrastructure.

During a meeting soon after taking over chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officers to work on building airports at Agra and Jewar and proceed further with the central government, PTI reported on 10 April.

Airports fall under the purview of the union aviation ministry while land is provided by the state government.