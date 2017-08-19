Finance ministry clarifies no disparity in number of taxpayers

The finance ministry statement also clarified that finance minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in May regarding the addition of 9.1 million taxpayers to the tax base referred to the total number of new returns filed during financial year 2016-17 and, therefore, is neither comparable to data in PM’s speech nor with data in Economic Survey as it referred to a “different period and different type of taxpayers”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Friday clarified that the seemingly divergent figures of increase in the number of taxpayers post demonetisation quoted by prime minister Narendra Modi in his Independence day speech and that in the Economic Survey are not inconsistent as they refer to different set of taxpayers within different time periods.

Modi, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, had claimed that during 1 April to 5 August, the number of additional personal income tax return filers has more than doubled to 5.6 million from 2.2 million in the previous year. “This is because of our fight against black money,” he said.

Questions were raised about the veracity of the figure, as on 11 August, Economic Survey anchored by chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Arvind Subramanian had claimed that only 5.4 lakh new taxpayers were added post-demonetisation.

The analysis given in the Economic Survey is based on the data for the period of 9 November to 31 March of 2016-17 and corresponding periods of past two financial years, the finance ministry said.

“The growth in the number of taxpayers discussed in the Economic Survey is based on the number of new taxpayers, assuming the previous year’s growth rate as the reference growth rate. On the other hand, the growth of Individual return-filers referred to in PM’s speech is with respect to new as well as old taxpayers. Thus, the data used in Economic Survey is different from data referred to in PM’s speech in respect of the period of filing as well as the type of taxpayers, and the two are not comparable,” the finance ministry statement said.

The old taxpayers refer to the taxpayers who had discontinued filing tax returns (non-filers) and have filed returns post demonetisation.

So, while prime minister Modi was talking about the difference in additional e-returns filed between 1 April to 5 August period of 2017 and 2016, Economic Survey was looking at new taxpayers that can be attributed to demonetisation during the period of 9 November 2016 and 31 March 2017. The Survey did so by looking at the excess in growth rate (20.2%) in new taxpayers in 2016-17 (45.3%) over 2015-16 (25.1%).

But there is yet another fundamental difference between the two estimates. While the prime minister was looking at only the e-returns filed, Economic Survey was looking at the number of taxpayers.

Not everyone who pays tax files returns.

Many are salaried employees, whose tax is deducted and paid by the employers. Also, while the prime minister only took into account the individual taxpayers, the Economic Survey included both individual as well as corporate taxpayers. Thus, the Economic Survey was looking at a larger universe.

The finance ministry statement also clarified that the statement of finance minister Arun Jaitley in May regarding the addition of 9.1 million taxpayers to the tax base referred to the total number of new returns filed during the entire financial year 2016-17 and, therefore, it is neither comparable to the data in PM’s speech nor with the data in Economic Survey as it referred to a “different period and different type of taxpayers”.

Here is the link to the full text of the finance ministry’s statement