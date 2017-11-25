 Militants kill territorial army jawan, bullet-riddled body found in Shopian - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Nov 25 2017. 02 34 PM IST

Militants kill territorial army jawan, bullet-riddled body found in Shopian

Army said militants abducted and killed a 23-year-old territorial army jawan Irfan Ahmad Mir, his bullet-riddled body was found in Shopian of south Kashmir
PTI
Army said body of Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam, was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian. Photo: PTI
Army said body of Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam, was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Militants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.

The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said.

He said the deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Mir’s killing. “Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan’s killing. “The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family,” he tweeted.

First Published: Sat, Nov 25 2017. 02 33 PM IST
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Army jawan killed Shopian Militants Mehbooba Mufti

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share