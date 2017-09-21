Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 05 45 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya resign from Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya resign as Lok Sabha members after being elected to the state legislative council
PTI
A file photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Days after being elected to the state legislative council, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday resigned as Lok Sabha members.

A senior Lok Sabha secretariat official said the two BJP MPs submitted their resignation letters to the secretariat.

While Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Maurya represented the Phulpur (Allahabad) constituency.

Adityanath and Maurya were sworn in as UP chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively in March after the BJP won the state polls with a massive majority. They were last week elected unopposed to the state legislative council.

Once their resignations are notified, the Election Commission will announce by-polls to the two Lok Sabha seats.

Recently, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had resigned as member of the Rajya Sabha from UP after he won the Panaji assembly by-poll. He had resigned from the union cabinet in March to take over as the chief minister of Goa.

First Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 05 45 PM IST
