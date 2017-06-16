Darjeeling unrest: pro-Gorkhaland MLAs meet governor, blame TMC

Kolkata: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha MLAs on Friday called on West Bengal governor K.N. Tripathi and alleged that the TMC government was trying to turn a political movement in Darjeeling Hills into a law and order issue.

GJM MLAs Amar Singh Rai, Sarita Rai and Rohit Sharma, from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong respectively, met the governor at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata and apprised him of the present situation in the hills. They accused the TMC government of trying to turn a “peaceful political movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland into a law and order situation”. They claimed that those indulging in violence in Darjeeling town and other parts of the hills were not members of the GJM.

“We have told the governor that the people who are indulging in arson are outsiders and have nothing to do with the GJM,” Rohit Sharma, one of the three MLAs, claimed after the meeting. “We have requested the governor to inform the centre about the situation in Darjeeling and the sufferings of people owing to the state government’s stance,” he said.