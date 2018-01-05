#LSHighlights : LS sat for 13 days, 61 hours with 78% productivity.16 bills were introduced in LS. 12 Bills were passed by the Lower House. 46 starred Qs. were answered orally during Question Hour.— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) January 5, 2018
Parliament winter session highlights: Rajya Sabha lost 34 hours due to disruptions
Parliament’s winter session concluded today, without passing the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. Here are the latest updates and developments
Highlights
- 7.20 pm ISTBJP responsible for Rajya Sabha impasse: Congress
- 4.38 pm ISTNo plans to revamp NPPA: Government
- 4.19 pm ISTRajya Sabha lost 34 hours due to disruptions: Venkaiah Naidu
- 4.02 pm ISTParliament cannot be an extension of typical politics: Venkaiah Naidu
- 3.45 pm ISTBudget session to begin from 29 January
- 3.22 pm ISTVenkaiah Naidu to soon decide on privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
- 3.13 pm ISTModi walks up to Manmohan in Rajya Sabha, shakes hands
- 3.04 pm ISTLok Sabha sat for 13 days, 61 hours with 78% productivity
- 2.53 pm ISTLS adjourned sine die, 12 bills passed in winter session
- 2.41 pm ISTSpeaker Sumitra Mahajan presents 13-day Lok Sabha report card
- 2.19 pm ISTJanardan Dwivedi shares his thoughts in farewell address
- 2.16 pm ISTTime for MPs to introspect, says retiring member Karan Singh
- 2.13 pm ISTIn Karan Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad saw a ‘philosopher King’
- 2.11 pm ISTVenkaiah Naidu hails contribution of retiring members
- 2.08 pm ISTGhulam Nabi Azad praises three RS retiring members
- 2.06 pm ISTRajya Sabha bids farewell to three veteran members
- 13.18 pm ISTMan raises slogans inside Lok Sabha, whisked away by security men
- 12.41 pm ISTLok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
- 12.23 pm ISTPM Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings
- 11.50 am IST VP M.Venkaiah Naidu releases Rajya Sabha 2018 Calendar
- 11.48 am ISTParliament schedule today
- 11.45 am ISTCongress issues three-line whip for its members in Rajya Sabha
- New Delhi: The last day of the winter session of Parliament concluded on Friday without passing the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, reports said that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have issued whips for their members, asking them to be present in both Houses.The triple talaq bill, which criminalizes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Congress and the opposition parties, which have numbers in their favour in the upper house, want the proposed legislation to be referred to the Select Committee, but the BJP has rejected the demand.Here are the latest updates and developments from both Lok Saba and Rajya Sabha:
- 7.20 pm IST BJP responsible for Rajya Sabha impasse: Congress The Congress on Friday held the BJP responsible for the impasse in Rajya Sabha due to which the triple talaq bill could not be taken up, and accused the ruling party of trying to use Parliament as a “rubber stamp”. Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that for the first time in the country’s parliamentary history, people could see ministers stalling proceedings leading to an impasse for the last three days and the triple talaq bill could not be taken up. “They (the ruling BJP) are squarely responsible for this impasse in Rajya Sabha. For the first time, Union ministers and (ruling party) MPs were seen standing in Rajya Sabha and stalling Parliament,” he told reporters. Azad said the government was responsible for the situation and the House not being able to take the triple talaq bill for sending it to a select committee for further scrutiny. He said the current bill does not have provisions for taking care of Muslim women whose husbands would be sent to jail. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Deepinder Singh Hooda alleged that the government was not taking Parliament seriously and was using it as only a “rubber stamp”. “They do not believe in Parliament. They only believe in ordinances. They only use Parliament as a ‘rubber stamp’,” he told reporters.
- 4.38 pm IST No plans to revamp NPPA: GovernmentThe government is not considering revamping the drug price regulator NPPA or setting up an advisory body above it, Parliament was informed on Friday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L. Mandaviya said the government is not revamping the NPPA. “No, Sir,” Mandaviya replied to the query of a member regarding revamping of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and setting up of an advisory body above it. The minister also clarified that there was no plan to delink the Drugs (Prices Control) Order from the NPPA. The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels. The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers. (PTI)
- 4.19 pm IST Rajya Sabha lost 34 hours due to disruptions: Venkaiah NaiduThe Rajya Sabha was today adjourned sine die with chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urging members to seriously introspect on their conduct in the House which lost almost 34 hours due to frequent disruptions. The Rajya Sabha, which had 13 sittings during the winter session that started on 15 December, saw the passage of nine government bills. Naidu also said 19 private members’ bills were introduced and one was discussed at length. During the five days when Question Hour was taken up, he said as many as 46 starred questions were orally answered and 51 members made Zero Hour submissions and another 28 made special mentions. The House functioned a total of 41 hours. (PTI)
- 4.02 pm IST Parliament cannot be an extension of typical politics: Venkaiah NaiduAhead of adjourning the House sine die at 1pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said the session had its highs and lows, but lamented that it ended up losing some degree of esteem on account of disruptions. “It is unfortunate that despite discharging its responsibilities to a great extent, the august House ends up losing some degree of the esteem of the people on account of disruptions and substantial loss of functional time. Intense and passionate submissions and debates are the order of democracy, but disruptions are certainly not. I urge upon members to seriously introspect in this regard,” he said. Naidu also said it was “an opportunity for all of us to review, recall and introspect” about how the proceedings have been conducted in the House. This, he said, was the first full session after he took over as the Chairman and it could have been better than what it proved. Naidu said though Parliament was a political institution, it “cannot be an extension of politics in its typical sense which is marked by deep divisions and acrimony.” Parliament is an important institution for furthering the shared socio-economic goals of the nation, critical to fulfilling the aspirations of citizens, he said. “The legislatures of our country including the apex Parliament need to quickly evolve the way we conduct our proceedings so as to meet the needs of our evolving nation,” he said. (PTI)
- 3.45 pm IST Budget session to begin from 29 JanuaryThe Budget session of Parliament will commence from 29 January and the Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended today. President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on 29 January and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters in New Delhi. The first phase of the session will be from 29 January to 9 February. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from 5 March to 6 April, Kumar said. The Recommendation of the session dates were made by the CCPA which met here. The Winter session of Parliament ended today. (PTI)
- 3.22 pm IST Venkaiah Naidu to soon decide on privilege notice against Rahul GandhiRajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu today said he will take “necessary decision” at the earliest on a privilege notice served by BJP MP Bhupinder Yadav against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. However, he said the matter fell under the purview of the Lok Sabha. On 28 December, Yadav had given notice under Rule 187 alleging that the Congress President had “intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully twisted” the name of Leader of the House and Finance minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet. Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member, had tweeted in connection with Jaitley’s statement after an agreement to end an impasse in the Upper House was reached between the treasury and opposition benches over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat assembly election campaign. During the Zero Hour on the last day of the Winter Session, Yadav wanted to know the fate of his privilege notice, to which Naidu said it was under his consideration. “Your notice is under my consideration. I have already told you, I will be taking action immediately, but it’s not within the purview of Rajya Sabha, finally it has to go to Lok Sabha. I will take necessary decision at the earliest,” the Chairman said. (PTI)
- 3.13 pm IST Modi walks up to Manmohan in Rajya Sabha, shakes handsPrime Minister Narendra Modi today shook hands with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh soon after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die. The cordial “handshake” came barely weeks after the duo had been locked in a bitter war of words over Gujarat elections. As soon as Chairman M Venkiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die and ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered, Modi was seen moving towards the opposition benches shaking hands with some members, including his predecessor. He reached the seat of the former premier, shook hands with him for quite some time and spoke to him. Among others with whom the Prime Minister was seen shaking hands were deputy chairman P. J. Kurien and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, who was bid farewell by the Upper House today as his tenure ends on 27 January. The show of cordiality between the incumbent and the former premier follows a rare row that broke out last month after Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh had colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls and latter hitting back saying a “dangerous precedent” was being set by such accusations and seeking apology. Both the Houses had witnessed stormy protests over the issue with an adamant opposition seeking apology from Modi for his statement during Gujarat poll campaign and the BJP sticking to its point that PM would not apologise. (PTI)
- 3.04 pm IST Lok Sabha sat for 13 days, 61 hours with 78% productivity
- 2.53 pm IST LS adjourned sine die, 12 bills passed in winter sessionThe Lok Sabha was today adjourned sine die, bringing to an end to the short Winter Session during which the House passed 12 bills, including the ‘triple talaq’ legislation that seeks to criminalize instant divorce in the Muslim community. Announcing the adjournment, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session, which commenced on 15 December, had 13 sittings spread over 61 hours and 48 minutes. The House lost about 15 hours due to disruptions and adjournments.Important bills passed during the session included the central road fund (amendment) bill, the requisitioning and acquisition of immovable property bill, the national capital territory of Delhi laws (special provisions) second (amendment) bill and the goods and services tax (compensation to states) amendment bill. A bill to hike the salary of high court and Supreme Court judges was also passed. The Speaker said 16 bills were introduced by the government in the session. (PTI)
- 2.41 pm IST Speaker Sumitra Mahajan presents 13-day Lok Sabha report cardDuring the session, 280 starred questions were listed, of which 45 questions were answered orally. Written replies to the remaining starred questions along with 3,220 unstarred questions were tabled, she said. About 198 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the members and by sitting late in the evening, while the members also raised 226 matters under rule 377, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. Standing committees presented 41 Reports to the House. The Lok Sabha held a short duration discussion under rule 193 regarding natural calamities in various part of the country, with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India. The discussion was concluded with the reply by home minister, she said. During the session, as many as 2255 papers were tabled by the ministers concerned, she said, adding that 98 Private Members’ bills on different subjects were also introduced. (PTI)
- 2.19 pm IST Janardan Dwivedi shares his thoughts in farewell addressDwivedi, who completed three terms as a Rajya Sabha MP, said generally farewell became like an “obituary reference” but today was different. He said he had spent 57 years in politics ever since he entered Allahabad University in the 1960-61 academic session. Dwivedi said he had a great respect and regard for those who were born in poor families and emerged as successful persons, as also for the ordinary party workers who become big leaders. “From a philosophic point of view, our sympathy and goodwill could be with the pain and sufferings of the poor. But if one has not lived that pain or suffered it, then one cannot become a true and complete leader. Nor can one become a complete intellectual. I have held this belief right from the beginning, Dwivedi said. (PTI)
- 2.16 pm IST Time for MPs to introspect, says retiring member Karan SinghIn his brief speech, Karan Singh said Parliament has evolved in the last 50 years, but all changes have not been positive. Stating that earlier both the Houses used to witness brilliant debates, Singh said now such “debates have become rare and disruptions have become more frequent”, and called upon the members to introspect. He said he got opportunities to interact with Nehru till Modi and all of them worked in their own ways to build a New India, as envisaged by the first Prime Minister. He said he came to Delhi as a young man of 36 and was retiring as an “idealistic old man”. As Karan Singh completed his speech, Naidu commented that hearing him was a “feast”. (PTI)
- 2.13 pm IST In Karan Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad saw a ‘philosopher King’Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled his interactions with Karan Singh and Janardan Dwivedi. The minister said in Karan Singh, he saw a ‘philosopher King’, as envisaged by Aristotle. Of late, he said, Singh has stopped writing and urged the veteran Congress leader to continue writing. Prasad showered praises on Dwivedi for promoting Hindi in a simple and easy way. (PTI)
- 2.11 pm IST Venkaiah Naidu hails contribution of retiring membersRajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the three retiring members—Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi—have contributed significantly to the deliberations of the House and parliamentary committees. They have also contributed in the process of “nurturing and strengthening” parliamentary democracy and enhancing the dignity and prestige of the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
- 2.08 pm IST Ghulam Nabi Azad praises three RS retiring membersLeader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said his veteran party colleague Karan Singh had become the Head of State of Jammu and Kashmir at the age of 18 years and was probably the youngest person in the world to be elected such a post. Hashmi was not present in the House at the time of farewell. During his 57 political career, 86-year old Karan Singh got the opportunity to interact with all the Prime Ministers, right from Jawaharlal Nehru till Narendra Modi, Azad said, adding that he had either been in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha for four terms each. Despite being born in a royal family and holding high political posts, Singh never touched liquor, cigarettes or even paan throughout his life and always remained humble, Azad said. He also recalled Janardan Dwivedi’s association with the socialist movement. Dwivedi, 72, completed his third term as Rajya Sabha MP. Regarding 63-year old Hashmi, Azad said he hoped his retiring party colleague would remain active in politics in future too. (PTI)
- 2.06 pm IST Rajya Sabha bids farewell to three veteran membersRajya Sabha today bade farewell to three of its veteran members—Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi, who would be retiring later this month. Speakers from both sides showered praise on them for their contributions in the House. All the three retiring MPs were elected from Delhi. The farewell was held today on the last day of the Winter Session as their actual retirement date of 27 January would fall in the inter-session period. (PTI)
- 13.18 pm IST Man raises slogans inside Lok Sabha, whisked away by security menA man raised slogans in the visitors’ gallery of the Lok Sabha this morning and was immediately whisked away by the security personnel. As soon as finance minister Arun Jaitley ended his reply on farm loan waiver during the Question Hour around 11.30am, a man raised “Bharat mata ki jai” slogan twice. He was bundled up by three security personnel present in the visitors’ galley and whisked away.The proceedings of the House were not disrupted as most of the members remained unaware of the incident. While his identity was not immediately known, security personnel said the Speaker would decide on whether the person should be let off or a case registered against him with the Delhi Police. As a security precaution, the two front rows of the visitors’ gallery facing the Chair are occupied by security personnel in plain clothes. On 25 November 2016, a person had tried to jump inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, but was pulled back by alert security men. (PTI)
- 12.23 pm IST PM Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings. pic.twitter.com/IgtfSbN2NG— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018
- 11.50 am IST VP M.Venkaiah Naidu releases Rajya Sabha 2018 Calendar
Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu releases the #RajyaSabha Calendar for the year 2018 in Parliament pic.twitter.com/oSpW856BTt— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 5, 2018
- 11.48 am IST Parliament schedule todayFollowing is today’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha: Bill to be withdrawn: The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015. Bills to be introduced: The Consumer Protection Bill; The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill. Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendment: The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill. Bills for consideration and passing: The Dentists (Amendment) Bill; The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill; The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill. Private Members’ Business. Rajya Sabha: Private Members’ Business. Bills for consideration and return: The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill; Bills for consideration and passing: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill against instant triple talaq; The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill; The Central Road Fund (Amendment)Bill; The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill; The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill; The Appropriation (No.5) Bill. (PTI)
- 11.45 am IST Congress issues three-line whip for its members in Rajya SabhaCongress issues three-line whip for its members in Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the house today. The BJP too has issued whip asking all its MPs to remain present in both the houses of Parliament, today.
Congress issues three-line whip for its members in Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the house today pic.twitter.com/Mhmcb65uKB— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018
First Published: Fri, Jan 05 2018. 11 50 AM IST
Latest News »
MF’s total AUMs drop most in three years, while equity assets scale new highs
Area under wheat lags by 5%, shows farm data
SBI moves NCLT to start insolvency proceedings against Visa Steel
Turning 50: Albums that changed music history
Supreme Court refers plea on validity of adultery law to constitution bench