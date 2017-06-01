Karti Chidambaram returns from London

Chennai: Karti Chidambaram, who is under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lens for an alleged bribery and corruption case, on Thursday returned to Chennai from London.

Airport sources said Karti arrived by a British Airways flight around 4am. He had left for London on 18 May on what his father and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram described as a scheduled trip. “Karti is travelling as per earlier travel plans. He will return after a few days. There is no ban on his travel,” Chidambaram had said.

The CBI on 16 May had carried out searches at Karti’s homes and offices in four cities to probe charges that he had received money from a media firm owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to help them evade a tax probe. Karti has denied all the charges made against him.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct. It alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions for an investment from Mauritius.