Last Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 12 41 PM IST

Qatar hits out at neighbours as Arab rift enters third week

Qatar hits out at four Arab nations for cutting diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha’s alleged support for terrorism, accusing them of a ‘publicity stunt’

Tom Finn
The four countries accuse Qatar of funding terrorism and cosying up to Shiite power Iran, accusations that Qatar denies. Photo: Reuters
Doha: Qatar hit out on Monday at four Arab nations for cutting diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha’s alleged support for terrorism, accusing them of a “publicity stunt” aimed solely at attacking its image and reputation.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on 5 June in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years.

“The blockade has been ongoing for two weeks and the blockading nations have offered no formula for resolving the crisis,” Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, director of Qatar’s government communications office, said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that our neighbours have chosen to invest their time and resources in a baseless propaganda campaign...The blockading nations are using terrorism as a publicity stunt.”

The four countries accuse Qatar of fomenting instability in the Middle East, funding terrorism and cosying up to Shiite power Iran, accusations that Qatar denies. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 12 41 PM IST
Topics: Qatar Qatar blockade diplomatic rift Arab rift Gulf neighbours

