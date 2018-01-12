Adarsh housing society scam: SC stays proceedings against Ashok Chavan

The case will be heard next in March.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan in the case related to irregularities in the allotment of flats in Mumbai’s Adarsh housing society.

Chavan is among 14 retired and serving defence personnel, bureaucrats and politicians named as accused in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that it would bring a challenge to the December order passed by the Bombay high court which had quashed the sanction given by the Maharashtra governor to prosecute Chavan.

On 22 December, the Bombay high court set aside sanction given by Maharashtra governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to the CBI to prosecute Chavan.

Adarsh, a 31-storey building in the posh south Mumbai locality of Colaba, was meant for retired defence personnel and the families of Kargil war martyrs, but many political leaders and bureaucrats were allotted houses in it. Two close relatives of Chavan were among those allotted flats.

