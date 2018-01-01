Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over ‘empty promises’, ‘non-utilisation’ of Smart City funds
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its “empty promises” and targeted the Centre as only “7%” of the funds meant for its Smart City project was used so far.
He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was “out-competing” India.
“Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises (sic),” the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Along with the tweet, he also shared a video, showing how China was fast moving forward as far as technological advancements and job creation were concerned.
Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of job creation and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.
Latest News »
- Prestige buys CapitaLand’s stake in various shopping mall projects for Rs342 crore
- Banks gearing up to refer 24 of 28 large NPA accounts to NCLT
- India awaits consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
- Core sectors’ growth hits over 1 year high of 6.8% in November
- No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs2,000 from now
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution