Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over ‘empty promises’, ‘non-utilisation’ of Smart City funds

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its “empty promises” and targeted the Centre as only “7%” of the funds meant for its Smart City project was used so far.

He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was “out-competing” India.

“Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises (sic),” the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a video, showing how China was fast moving forward as far as technological advancements and job creation were concerned.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of job creation and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.