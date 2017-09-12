Donald Trump said to visit China in November amid North Korea tensions

Donald Trump regularly calls on China to stop North Korea’s nuclear advancement and said in July it could ‘easily’ end the crisis. Photo: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump will visit China in November, a person familiar with his plans said, as tensions flare on the Korean peninsula due to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Trump to pay a state visit to China when the two leaders met for the first time at Trump’s golf resort in Florida in April. During that meeting, Trump notified Xi that he had authorized air strikes on Syria over allegations of chemical-weapons use.

Trump said he’d taken a liking to the Chinese leader, but in the months since, he’s reverted to criticizing China for its trade policies and accused the country of failing to exert sufficient pressure on North Korea. He regularly calls on China to stop North Korea’s nuclear advancement and said in July it could “easily” end the crisis.

Leaders in Beijing see the opposite. While the US and China agree the Korean peninsula should be rid of nuclear weapons, they differ on how best to achieve that. The sense of urgency is heightened in Washington, as the US suddenly finds itself potentially in range of Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons, whereas China and North Korea’s other neighbours have lived with the threat for years. Bloomberg