Tamil Nadu stops free goat distribution due to drought

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government’s free distribution of milch cows and goat scheme has been temporarily stopped because of the state’s worst drought in 140 years.

Animal husbandry minister P. Balakrishna Reddy on Tuesday announced in the assembly that the scheme would be resumed after the southern state receives adequate rainfall. The scheme has been temporarily stopped with effect from December 2016, the minister said.

The scheme for free distribution of goats/sheep and milch cows for the poorest of poor in rural areas, which was introduced in 2011-12, has benefited landless farmers, especially women. The state government distributed 28 lakh goats/sheep till 2015-16, according to the animal husbandry and veterinary ministry.

About 44 lakh kids were obtained from these goats/sheep and they are also readily available for purchase to the new beneficiaries, as per a September 2016 order from the ministry.

With the scheme coming to a temporary suspension, the beneficiaries—landless agricultural labourers—would be hugely affected.

According to P.R. Pandian, coordinator of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations, there are more than 50 lakh landless farmers in Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil Nadu government is hesitant to furnish the actual impact of the drought and the condition of the farmers in the Supreme Court. But while making announcements like these, they try to justify the move in the name of drought,” said Pandian.

In April, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government, in a filing to the Supreme Court, claimed no farmer had committed suicide in the state because of drought.

Pandian also added that the Tamil Nadu government has been pursuing anti- farmer policies.

During last year’s budget in July, it was announced that 4 lakh goats/sheep would be distributed to 1 lakh women-headed families belonging to the poorest of the poor category during 2016-2017.

After the implementation of the scheme, milch cows were procured from other states. Goats/sheep, however, were mostly procured from the local markets, as these are fragile and prone to diseases when transported en masse from long distances and different climatic zones.

As per the scheme, beneficiaries would go along with a veterinary assistant surgeon and the assistant director of animal husbandry to personally identify the goat/sheep in the local markets. They had the choice to procure the animals either from the local markets or directly from the breeders.

Now the number of milch cows and goats in the local markets have gone down drastically, claim farmers.

While this scheme helped asset-less individuals acquire animal assets, the government’s current move will bring down milk production in the state, said farmers.

“As there was no proper fodder to feed, I was not able to take care of my cow and it died two months ago, due to some health issues. The milch cows were costly for me to buy in the local shandy. So I had thought of applying to this free government scheme this year, in my wife’s name, to get milch cow or goats,” said R. Satish, a cattle farmer near Coimbatore, in a telephone conversation.

Now, he doesn’t have an option other than buying it from the local market.

As per the provisional figures available under the 19th livestock census, there are about 81.43 lakh goats and 47.86 lakh sheep in the state.