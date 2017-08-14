Corruption case: Supreme Court wants Karti Chidambaram to remain in India

The Supreme Court was assured by Gopal Subramanian, counsel for Karti Chidambaram, that he would not leave the country until the next hearing. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed until Friday a Madras high court order that had , in turn, stayed a look out circular issued against Karti Chidambaram and others in relation to a corruption case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The look out notice was to ensure that he is present for investigation when needed and we want to ensure that this happens”, a bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said.

The court was assured by Gopal Subramanian, counsel for Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, that he would not leave the country until the next hearing.

The look out notice was issued on 16 June and prevented Karti Chidambaram from leaving the country so that he could be present to participate in the ongoing investigation against him.

On 10 August, the Madras high court ruled that the look out notices issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others were “unwarranted”.

Besides Karti Chidambaram, the notices had been issued against his associates C.B.N. Reddy, Ravi Viswanathan, Mohanan Rajesh and S. Bhaskararaman.

In his petition, Karti Chidambaram contended that the look out notice was part of the central government’s political vendetta and issued arbitrarily and could not prevent him from travelling abroad.

The case being investigated is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to media house INX Media for receiving overseas funds. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram facilitated this, using the agency of his father.

Based on the 15 May first information report(FIR) lodged against him, Karti Chidambaram has also moved a quashing petition in the Madras high court, where a question of territorial jurisdiction over the criminal proceedings initiated has been raised.

The case will be heard next on 18 August.