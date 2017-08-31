Last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking extended till 31 December

The tax department had on 31 July stated that ‘unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by 31 August 2017’. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to 31 December.

The Aadhaar matter is before the Supreme Court with the next date of hearing posted for November, and the deadline for Aadhaar linking for availing social sector schemes has been extended till December-end.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says every person with PAN as on 1 July 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

The tax department had on 31 July stated that “unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by 31 August 2017”. Incidentally, 31 December is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Tax filers, however, were allowed to file their annual income returns by 5 August without linking their Aadhaar with PAN. They were to just quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number for having applied for Aadhaar. It had further stated that “income tax returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link Aadhaar and PAN on or before 31 August 2017.