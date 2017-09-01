Rajiv Kumar takes charge as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog

New Delhi: Noted economist Rajiv Kumar on Friday took charge as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, which acts as a bridge between Union and state governments on economic policy setting.

He was named the new vice-chairman of the government think-tank on Saturday, five days after incumbent Arvind Panagariya announced that he would quit to return to academia.

Kumar has previously served as director and chief executive in the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), in the finance ministry and Asian Development Bank.

Kumar, who holds DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University, is currently serving as senior fellow in the Centre for Policy Research and on the boards of various institutions, including the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and Asia in Jakarta, the State Bank of India and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.