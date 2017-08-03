Shurhozelie Liezietsu, former Nagaland chief minister, wins assembly bypoll

File photo. Shurhozelie Liezietsu (left) became the chief minister in February 2017, replacing Naga People’s Front (NPF) colleague T.R. Zeliang, who again ousted him in a rebellion on 19 July. Photo: PTI

Kohima: Former Nagaland chief minister and ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) nominee Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Thursday won the by-election to 10 Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency defeating his independent rival by 3470 votes.

While Liezietsu polled 8,026 votes, his only rival independent opponent Kekhrie Yhome got 4,558 votes. Out of the 23 postal ballots, Liezietsu got 12, Yhome 10 and 1 was rejected.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA) Khriehu Liezietsu on 24 May last, so that his father Shurhozelie Liezietsu could get elected as a member of the state assembly.

Liezietsu had become the chief minister in February 2017 replacing NPF colleague T.R. Zeliang, who again ousted him in a rebellion on 19 July.