P. Chidambaram hits out at BJP for not condemning attack on Rahul Gandhi

A file photo of Congress leader P. Chidambaram. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership why was it yet to condemn Friday’s attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat and said “abuse, false charges and violence” would not help the saffron party achieve a “Congress-mukt” (Congress-free) India.

“Why has national leadership of BJP not condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car (sic)?,” he wrote on Twitter. “Abuse, false charges, suppression of protests and now violence: nevertheless, BJP will not succeed in making Congress-mukt Bharat (sic)”, the former Union finance minister wrote in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Congress accused the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being behind what it described as a “murderous attack” on its vice-president in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district and claimed that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Gandhi faced protests in the flood-hit Gujarat district yesterday and a cement brick was hurled at his car, breaking its window panes. The Congress vice-president was also shown black flags and had to cut short his visit to the flood-hit areas of the state.