Last Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 06 23 PM IST

India’s trade deficit narrows to $13 billion in June

Manoj Kumar
Merchandise exports for June came in at $23.56 billion, up 4.39% from a year ago. Photo: PTI
Merchandise exports for June came in at $23.56 billion, up 4.39% from a year ago. Photo: PTI

    New Delhi: India’s trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to $12.96 billion in June as gold imports nearly halved from a month earlier, government data showed on Friday.

    Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted that trade deficit would decline to $12.5 billion in June compared with a provisional $13.84 billion in the previous month.

    Gold imports declined to $2.45 billion from almost $5 billion a month ago.

    Merchandise exports for June came in at $23.56 billion, up 4.39% from a year ago. Goods imports for the month were $36.52 billion, up 19.01% from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed. Reuters

    First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 06 22 PM IST
    Topics: trade deficit India gold imports Merchandise exports Goods imports

