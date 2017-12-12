India’s industrial output grows 2.2% y/y in October
Economists had forecast 3.0% growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.1% year-on-year increase in September
New Delhi: India’s industrial output grew 2.2% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0% growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.1% year-on-year increase in September. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 06 07 PM IST
