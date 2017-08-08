CBI registers DA case against suspended SAIL official

The CBI claims that SAIL official Bhuneswar Prasad Verma had earned Rs1.90 crore between 2006 and 2017, while his total expenditure during the period was Rs2.49 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A suspended executive director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The CBI had filed FIR against Bhuneswar Prasad Verma, the then-executive director at Rourkela steel plant under SAIL (now suspended and posted at Durgapur steel plant in Burdwan) for accumulating Rs2.24 crore of disproportionate assets.

The FIR alleged that in 2006 Verma had assets to the tune of Rs1.28 lakh which swelled to Rs1.66 crore in 2017.

The CBI claims that he had earned a total income of Rs1.90 crore during the period, while his total expenditure was Rs2.49 crore.

The agency alleged that there could not be any savings by Verma as his expenditure was more than his earnings but the assets acquired by him between 2006 and 2017 were worth Rs1.64 crore.

“Verma has acquired disproportionate assets (movable and immovable) to the tune of Rs2.24 crore to his known sources of income during the aforesaid check period and the acquisition of the same is not likely to be accounted for satisfactorily by him,” the FIR alleged.