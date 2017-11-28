Gujarat elections: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi back on campaign trail tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four election rallies in Gujarat on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be back on campaign trail for Gujarat elections on Wednesday.

After a series of public meetings in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, Modi will hold four election rallies in Gujarat on Wednesday, after a day’s break during which he inaugurated the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and the Hyderabad Metro in Telangana. Modi will address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in South Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will kick off a two-day campaign tour with a visit to the Somnath temple. He has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples in the state during the Gujarat election campaign. The Congress vice president will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts where he will interact with people and hold public meetings.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December, while counting of votes is scheduled for 18 December. The Congress is seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the state, which the that party has ruled for over two decades now.