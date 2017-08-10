Telangana govt launches ‘Smart Streets Lab’ in Hyderabad to boost women and road safety
Hyderabad: In an effort to apply and figure out technology-based solutions for women and road safety in Hyderabad, the government of Telangana in association with the World Resources Institute (WRI) India – Ross Centre and the Indian School of Business (ISB) launched the ‘Smart Streets Lab’ programme on Thursday.
Through the ‘Smart Streets Lab’, the state government aims to utilize technological interventions from outside and integrate them with its various departments, said Jayesh Ranjan, secretary, information technology, government of Telangana, at a press conference. The programme will largely be data-driven, he added.
As part of the initiative, an online challenge seeking applications (till 1 September) for projects designed to make Hyderabad’s streets ‘smart’ was announced. It seeks applications (from any organization, start-up etc) for innovations that are infrastructure independent and easy to integrate into the existing system, mentioned Ranjan. He added that 10 projects will be selected, and will undergo a training programme with the ISB.
