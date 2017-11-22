 Uttar Pradesh civic elections 2017 LIVE: First major test for Yogi Adityanath government - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 11 52 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh civic elections 2017 LIVE: First major test for Yogi Adityanath government

Voting is on for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections 2017 across 24 districts. Here are the latest updates and developments
Livemint

Highlights

There are 1.09 crore voters in the first phase of the civic elections who will exercise their franchise at 11,679 booths across 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh. File photo: Hindustan Times
There are 1.09 crore voters in the first phase of the civic elections who will exercise their franchise at 11,679 booths across 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh. File photo: Hindustan Times
  • New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh’s 24 districts, including for mayoral posts, is underway on Wednesday. The elections, coming eight months after the BJP landslide in the UP assembly elections, is the first popularity test for chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Here are the latest updates and developments from the UP civic elections 2017:
  • 11.48 am ISTSakshi Maharaj’s name missing from voters’ listBJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and former MP Anu Tandon’s name missing from voters’ list, reports Firstpost.
  • 11.23 am ISTEVMs being used only for nagar nigamsEVMs being used for the first time in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, reports Hindustan Times. The state election commission, however, is using EVMs only for nagar nigams (municipal corporations), it adds.
  • 10.56 am ISTYogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling station in Gorakhpur
  • 10.53 am ISTTechnical glitch in EVMs in Kanpur resolvedVoting resumed at three booths in Mani Ram Bagia Ward number 104 in Kanpur after initial reports of technical glitch in electronic voting machines, according to ANI.
  • 10.47 am ISTVisuals from a polling station in Ghazipur district’s Saidpur, ward no. 13
  • 10.43 am ISTVoting starts at 7.30am, Adityanath confident of winVoting started at 7.30am for the first phase, according to ANI.Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said: “24 districts will undergo local body election. BJP will win comfortably in view of the work done & decisions made the party. Previous parties had handicapped local bodies, we are making efforts to bring them back on track.” (ANI)
  • 10.41 am ISTSecond phase voting on 26 November, third phase on 29 November, results on 1 DecemberThe second phase of civic polls will be held on 26 November in 25 districts and the third phase will be held in 26 districts on 29 November. The results for the local body elections will be declared on 1 December.
  • 10.38 am IST24 districts go to polls in first phase of UP civic elections 2017The districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Sonebhadra. In phase one, polling would be held for five municipal corporations, 71 nagar palika parishads and 154 nagar panchayats. In total, 230 local bodies will go to polls in the first phase, which includes 4,095 wards. There are 1.09 crore voters in this phase who will exercise their franchise at 11,679 booths. In the first phase, 56 candidates are in the fray for five mayor seats, 901 for the chairperson’s post in the 71 nagar palikas and 3,856 nominees for the 1,819 nagar palika wards. (PTI)
First Published: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 10 43 AM IST

Latest News »

Mark to Market »