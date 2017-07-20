Presidential election 2017 live: Ram Nath Kovind likely winner, counting of votes begins

New Delhi: The counting for the presidential election held on Monday is in progress on Thursday and the name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan is expected to be known by 5pm. There will be eight rounds of counting with updates after every round.

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate and former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind has a clear edge with 70% of the electoral college votes over rival candidate and former Speaker Meira Kumar, who has been supported by the Congress and other opposition parties. Kumar has described her candidature as the “battle of ideology”.

Here are the latest updates and developments as the counting of votes for the election of 14th President of India begins:

■ A candidate needs more than 50% of votes to win the poll. The total strength of the electoral college is 10,98,903 votes. In the last Presidential polls in 2012, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee defeated rival P.A. Sangma. Mukherjee secured 69% of votes.

■ Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra is supervising the counting as he is also the returning officer.

■ The ballot box of Parliament House is the first to be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis. The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting.

Close to 99% voting was recorded on Monday for electing India’s next president. Thirty two polling stations, including the one in Parliament house, were set up in various states.

A total of 4,896 voters—4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs—were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.