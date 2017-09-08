Solar storms may deter Kim Jong Un from launching missile on anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: North Korea could decide to delay its next ballistic missile launch because a current outbreak of severe geomagnetic storms can pose a risk to electronic equipment.

While missiles are generally heavily shielded against radiation, Kim Jong Un may decide not to risk firing one during the solar flares in case they lose data or ancillary equipment, said Lance Gatling, an aerospace consultant with Nexial Research in Tokyo. He added that the US and Japan might be hoping for a launch so they can test detection and tracking equipment in a storm environment.

South Korean prime minister Lee Nak-yon said Thursday the next launch could come on Saturday, the anniversary of North Korea’s founding. Bloomberg