Ramachandra Guha tells SC he is stepping down from court-appointed BCCI panel

New Delhi: Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha told the Supreme Court on Thursday that he is stepping down from the four-member, court-appointed administrative panel to manage the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Guha told the court that he has tendered his resignation to the committee head, former comptroller and auditor general of India Vinod Rai.

In January, a bench headed by justice Dipak Misra had appointed a committee of administrators headed by Rai to manage BCCI and pilot reforms suggested by the Lodha panel.

Apart from Rai and Guha, the committee consisted of Vikram Limaye, managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Bank and former Indian women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji.

The committee had submitted a status report before the court in March stating that not a single reform recommended by the Lodha panel has been implemented by the cricket body.

In 2013, the apex court had set up a three-member committee headed by former chief justice R.M. Lodha to clean up the BCCI after allegations of spot fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) surfaced.

The committee recommended several sweeping changes in the BCCI including a “one state, one vote” formula that seeks to prevent states with multiple cricket associations from casting more than one vote, an age cap for office-bearers, and a ban on civil servants being part of the board, which has seen stiff resistance from the cricketing body.

The court is likely to hear the case on 14 July.