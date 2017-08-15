India needs next-generation infrastructure: Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, who was speaking at the 71st Independence Day after hoisting the tricolour from the Red Fort, also referred to the change brought in the transportation sector by the introduction of goods and services tax (GST). Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid emphasis on next-generation infrastructure in the country, referring to projects being undertaken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the last three years.

Modi said “India needs next generation infrastructure” and the government has always supported infrastructure development.

Modi said in the last three years his government took several decisions, but some things might have gone unnoticed. “The government has tried its best to ensure that diverting the nation from old railway track to new railway track (the development agenda) doesn’t reduce the pace of development in the country,” he said.

The prime minister, who was speaking at the 71st Independence Day after hoisting the tricolour from the Red Fort, referred to several government schemes like railway station re-development, airport and inland waterway for small cities, citing them as examples of the government’s support to infrastructure development.

He said east India and northeast India have huge potential and these regions can lead to the development of nation. “States like Bihar, Bengal, Assam, North East and Odisha have lots of natural resources and they can take India to a new direction,” said Modi, hinting that these state can be the driving force for the development of the nation.

Modi also referred to the change brought in the transportation sector by the introduction of goods and services tax (GST). He said with the introduction of GST, the transportation timings have reduced by 30% and removal of check posts at various state entries has quickened vehicle movement.