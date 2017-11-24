Gujarat elections: Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold series of rallies as poll fever rises

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will launch a two-day Gujarat election campaign by visiting Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are all set to visit Gujarat for campaigning, with the stage set by the announcement of all candidates for the first phase of assembly elections on 9 December.

Gandhi, who has already campaigned across the state as part of a four-phase Navsarjan Yatra over the last two months, will launch a two-day campaign by visiting Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday. He will also meet fishermen at Fishing Harbour ground in the town.

Later in the day, he will travel to Ahmedabad and visit Sanand where he will address a Dalit Swabhiman Sabha and accept a huge national flag measuring 125X80 feet, made by Dalit artisans.

He will then return to Ahmedabad and address professionals, before holding a public rally at Nikol, the stronghold of Patels in the city. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has already announced its support to the Congress to help defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Saturday, Gandhi will travel to the central Gujarat towns of Dehgam, Bayad, Lunawada and Dahod for meetings and public rallies before leaving for Delhi.

Modi, who has visited Gujarat once for an event at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar since notification of elections on 25 October will visit his home state again on 27 and 29 November. The Prime Minister will address as many as eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of elections is scheduled to be held.

“The rallies have been organized in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can participate,” Bhupendra Yadav, Gujarat BJP in-charge told reporters today.

On 27 November, the Prime Minister will address a gathering at Bhuj in Kutch district and then visit Saurashtra where he will address public gatherings at Jasdan town of Rajkot and Dhari in Amreli district before heading off to Kamrej in Surat district of South Gujarat.

A day before Modi begins his campaign, several prominent BJP leaders will address rallies in different parts of the state on 26 and 27 November. They will begin their campaign with a ‘chai pe charcha’ with workers across 50,000 booths in all the 89 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the first phase. The workers will also tune in and listen to Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat. This campaign would be led by BJP national president Amit Shah.

On 29 November, Modi will be back to address rallies in the Saurashtra region at Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in South Gujarat.