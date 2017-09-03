Cabinet reshuffle: New minister Anant Kumar Hegde has a controversial past

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the newly inducted ministers. Photo: PIB

In a cabinet marked by the sheer number of former bureaucrats and service men—all respected professionals—the inclusion of Anant Kumar Hegde was always going to strike a discordant note.

On paper there is hardly anything to fault the five-term member of Lok Sabha member who represents Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada constituency. He has been a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development, has an NGO that works for rural development and is clearly popular with his constituents, given his many wins since he was 28 years old.

But there is another side to Hegde, one that marks him out as no different from several other politician.

CCTV footage from Totagarara Seva Samiti ( TSS ) hospital in Sirsi, recorded in January and doing the rounds since then, shows Hegde, who prides himself on being a practitioner of Taew-Kon-Do, allegedly slapping a doctor.

Hegde’s mother had been admitted to the hospital after a fall and the parliamentarian felt that the doctors were not giving her enough attention. Hegde has also been charged for allegedly giving a hate speech in 2016 but has maintained his views.

Hegde has been a member Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Moracha.