Amit Shah, Smriti Irani take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs
BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members. Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber. Shah is making his debut in Parliament.
Both were elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier this month. They were accompanied by Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, finance minister Arun Jaitley and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.
First Published: Fri, Aug 25 2017. 11 53 AM IST
