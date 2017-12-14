SC accepts empowered panel’s proposal to enhance iron ore mining cap in Karnataka

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed by Samaj Parivartana Samudaya seeking a complete ban on mining in three Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur.

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for increasing the iron ore mining cap in three district of Karnataka—Bellary, Tumkur and Chitradurga.

Earlier this year, CEC had recommended enhancement of permissible annual production in Bellary district to 32.5695 MMT and in respect of other two districts to 8.9247 MMT, totaling 41.4942 MMT against the previously sanctioned 30 MMT.

CEC did not propose to raise the cap set for the newly auctioned mines and stated that their production cap would be regulated through the limits approved in the Reclamation and Rehabilitation (R&R) Plan. The recommendations of the CEC were approved by the monitoring committee.

The revised caps were fixed on consideration of scientific and technical parameters and also after taking into account mining reserves, dumping areas and evacuation infrastructure etc.

The previous cap in respect of operating mines as well as not operating mines, whose R&R Plans have been approved, stood at 25.1867 MMT for Bellary district and 5.7227 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumkur districts totaling 30.9094 MMT. In addition, two public sector units, National Mineral Development Corporation and Mysuru Minerals Ltd. (in Bellary district) were utilizing the additional production facility of 5.62 MMT.

