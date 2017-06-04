Donald Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attack

US President Donald Trump spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and offered condolences and Washington’s ‘full support’ in probes into the London attack. Photo: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the world to stop being “politically correct” in order to ensure security, after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed revelers in London, killing seven.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump wrote on Sunday morning. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

He continued: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”

London mayor Sadiq Khan—elected last year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital—had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Earlier, Trump offered US help to Britain and promoted his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

In another tweet on Saturday, Trump said “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The US department of homeland security issued a statement late Saturday saying “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States.”

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the US from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Critics say his reasoning is flawed and assail the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts, as discriminatory. Reuters