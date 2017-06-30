DDA’s new housing scheme, 12,000 flats on offer

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority’s new housing scheme with 12,000 flats on offer was on Friday launched by Union urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who said the people of the city should fully utilise the scheme.

Addressing a gathering at the Nirman Bhavan, the minister said the scheme had been linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as “the vision of our government is to provide affordable housing by 2022”. “This is a step in that direction,” he said.

Most of the flats are in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar. All the flats have been made with green technologies. Around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant.

“We are happy to launch the new scheme. We have printed adequate number of application forms. “There are various logistical constraints involved in launching a scheme of this magnitude, so we wanted to ensure that everything was in order before going public,” a senior official said.

The urban body has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions. The banks are Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank.

The housing authority had set mid-June as the target date for the launch of the scheme, which was earlier slated to be announced by February.