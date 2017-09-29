Kenneth Ian Juster’s confirmation hearing for US envoy to India next week

Kenneth Ian Juster served as the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security from 2001 to 2005. Photo: AFP

Washington: The confirmation hearing of Kenneth Ian Juster for the post of US Ambassador to India will be held on 3 October, a Senate committee has said.

The scheduling of confirmation hearing by Senate Foreign Relations Committee comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump nominated Juster, 62, as his top envoy to India. Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee would preside the hearing at the Senate Dirksen building on 3 October.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace Richard Verma as the top American diplomat to India. The position has been vacant since 20 January after Verma put in his papers as Trump took over as the US president.

Juster served as the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security from 2001 to 2005 and was also the deputy assistant to Trump for the International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of National Economic Council from January-June this year. Verma told Forbes that Juster will carry on the tradition of bipartisan support to India-US relationship.

“He’s a real professional, and I know he will be warmly welcomed in India. I also know he is the right person to drive the partnership to the next level,” he was quoted as saying.

“All Americans should be happy that President Trump has chosen Ken to represent him and the United States in New Delhi,” former US Ambassador to India, Frank Wisner, told Forbes. PTI