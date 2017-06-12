PM Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump on 26 June: MEA

Donald Trump recently pulled out of the climate treaty alleging that it favours India and China, while undermining the US interests. Not only that, he said India signed the treaty to get aid benefits. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit the US from 25 June 25 and will hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump on 26 June 26, according to the external affairs ministry.

This will be PM Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Trump after the latter took over the Oval office in 20 January.

The two leaders will meet in the backdrop of growing signs of stress in India-US ties over H1B visa rules and more recently, the 2015 Paris accord on climate change.

Trump recently pulled out of the climate treaty alleging that it favours India and China, while undermining the US interests. Not only that, he said India signed the treaty to get aid benefits.

On the H1B visa front, Trump signed an executive order in April for tightening the rules to stop the so-called “visa abuses”. Trump said his administration is going to enforce ‘Hire American’ rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the US.