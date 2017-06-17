Mamata Banerjee writes to Centre for more forces as Darjeeling unrest intensifies

Kolkata: The West Bengal government wrote to the Centre on Saturday seeking more forces to contain the current unrest in Darjeeling hills even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed the requisition as “routine.”

“We have asked for more forces from the Centre. We have sent another request today,” a senior official in the state home department told PTI on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The Centre had held back on Friday additional paramilitary personnel meant for Darjeeling until the West Bengal government sent a report on the situation there.

Asked whether the state government was ready with its report for the Centre on the situation in the hills, the official said, “It has been taken care of and it would be sent soon to the Centre. Going by the situation it was realised that current strength of forces in Darjeeling are not enough and we need more.”

Asked whether police would continue with its raids in the hills tonight, the official hinted at more arrests.

“Raids will continue. In fact, there will be raids tonight itself which will be on the basis of our intelligence inputs,” he said adding anybody flouting the law and order in the hills would face “tough handling” by the police.