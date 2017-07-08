Malala Yousafzai makes entry on Twitter to ‘fight for girls’

New Delhi: Noble Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, finally finished her school, and calling it a ‘bittersweet’ moment, made an entry on Twitter by sending her first tweet.

“On and off Twitter, I’m fighting for girls-will you join me?” tweeted Malala.

Malala finished her high school, five years after being shot in the head by Taliban gunmen on 9 October 2012.

On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls — will you join me?​✋🏾 6/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

The 19-year-old Pakistani campaigner, who is now a resident of Birmingham, UK, and studies in a local school, triggered a huge response from all over the world, as she called out to join her in her crusade for girls’ education.

Through her Twitter handle named @Malala, she informed about the ‘Girl power trip’, which she plans to take up in the coming week, when she will travel across the Middle-East, Latin America and Africa. The aim of this trip is to motivate the people in these continents, to educate girls in their families.

“I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education,” she said in another tweet.

Malala has been encouraging girls to take up education through her blog in Swat Valley, ever since she was 11, she has now taken to Twitter to give voice to her campaign.

“Each girl’s story is unique- and girls’ voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality,” said another tweet of Malala, which was retweeted 9,932 times and liked by 30,368 people. Advocate of women’s education and equality, Malala joined Twitter in November 2012, and has 413,938 followers.

Malala was attacked on a bus in October 2012, when she was 15. Malala’s high school results will be out in August, and the teenager hopes to study in the Oxford University, if she scores well in her exams.