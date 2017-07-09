Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 09 15 PM IST

Pakistan releases 78 Indian fishermen, 298 still in Karachi jail

298 Indian fishermen are still imprisoned and will be released on completion of the verification of their nationalities by India, says a Pakistan official

Indian fishermen wait to board a train following their release from the central jail in Karachi, Pakistan. They will cross over into India on Monday. Photo: AP 
Karachi: Pakistan on Sunday released 78 Indian fishermen held for trespassing into its territorial waters, officials said.

“The fishermen were released from Karachi’s Landhi jail,” an official of the provincial home department of Sindh, Naseem Siddiqui told AFP. The freed fishermen are expected to cross over into India on Monday.

    Siddiqui said: “298 Indian fishermen are still imprisoned and will be released on completion of the verification of their nationalities by India.”

    Indian and Pakistani fishermen are frequently detained for illegal fishing since the Arabian Sea border is not clearly defined and many boats lack the technology to fix their precise location.

    The fishermen often languish in jail, even after serving their terms, as poor diplomatic ties between the two neighbours mean fulfilling bureaucratic requirements can take a long time.

    Relations between India and Pakistan have plummeted since a deadly attack on an Indian army base in Jammu and Kashmir in September, that New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 09 14 PM IST
