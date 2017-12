Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, West Bengal on 29 January

The Election Commission also announced bypoll to Mandalgarh (Rajasthan) and Naopara (West Bengal) assembly seats.

New Delhi: Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and West Bengal which fell vacant following the demise of sitting members will be held on 29 January, the Election Commission on Thursday announced.

Notifications will be issued on 3 January for the bypolls to the Alwar and Ajmer seats in Rajasthan and the Uluberia seat in West Bengal.

The commission, however, did not announce the dates of the anticipated bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant in September after Adityanath became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Keshav Prasad Maurya his deputy after the assembly polls.

The Alwar, Ajmer and Uluberia seats fell vacant after sitting members Mahant Chandnath (BJP), Sanwar Lal Jat (BJP) and Sultan Ahmed (TMC) died recently.

The poll panel also announced bypoll to Mandalgarh (Rajasthan) and Naopara (West Bengal) assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on 1 February.