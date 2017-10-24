GST returns: Govt waives fine for delayed filing for August, September

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the decision to waive the late fee on filing the summary GST return called 3B was taken to provide relief to taxpayers. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Providing relief to businesses that missed the deadline for filing goods and services tax (GST) returns for August and September, the late fee for the two months has been waived.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who chairs the federal indirect tax body, the GST Council, tweeted on Tuesday that the decision to waive the late fee on filing the summary GST return called 3B was taken to provide relief to taxpayers. “Late fee paid will be credited back to taxpayer ledger,” the minister said.

Late fee for the month of July has already been waived, allowing assessees to file returns long after the deadline. This prompted waiver of the Rs100 a day fee that is payable for the period between the filing deadline and the day the return is filed.

However, the government has not announced a waiver on the interest to be paid for late payment of taxes.

A little over 3.94 million assessees paid GST and filed returns for the month of September, as compared with the 3.76 million returns received for the previous month. This indicates compliance by over half the assessees who are expected to file summary returns on a monthly basis. Small businesses and restaurants with annual sales of up to Rs1 crore are allowed to file returns on a quarterly basis.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India, said the waiver of late fee is a welcome step. “Given that GST is a new law and taxpayers are still getting used to it, coupled with GSTN-related issues, this waiver was clearly warranted,” he said. GSTN is the company that processes returns. It had run into technical glitches which initially affected the filing of returns.

The summary tax return 3B for every month is to be filed by the 20th of the following month.