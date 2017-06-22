Sri Lanka Navy arrests four Indian fishermen for illegal fishing
Rameswaram: Four fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters early Thursday, police said.
They were arrested near Nedunthivu and taken to Kangesanthurai.
Meanwhile, five fishermen from Rameswaram sustained injuries after the navy personnel detained and beat them up Wednesday night for crossing the international maritime boundary, police said.
The fishermen were later let off.
First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 02 15 PM IST
