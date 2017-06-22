Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 02 15 PM IST

Sri Lanka Navy arrests four Indian fishermen for illegal fishing

Four fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters early Thursday, police has said

PTI
File photo. The four fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka navy near Nedunthivu and taken to Kangesanthurai. Photo: Bloomberg
File photo. The four fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka navy near Nedunthivu and taken to Kangesanthurai. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

Rameswaram: Four fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters early Thursday, police said.

They were arrested near Nedunthivu and taken to Kangesanthurai.

Meanwhile, five fishermen from Rameswaram sustained injuries after the navy personnel detained and beat them up Wednesday night for crossing the international maritime boundary, police said.

The fishermen were later let off.

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 02 15 PM IST
Topics: Indian fishermen Sri Lanka Sri Lanka navy fishermen arrested illegal fishing

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share