Gujarat elections: BJP issues second list, names candidates for Congress held seats

New Delhi: A day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released names of 70 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, the party released names of 36 candidates in the second list on Saturday.

Interestingly, out of the 36 names issued by the BJP leadership, a majority of the BJP candidates are those who would contest elections on the seats which were won by the Congress party in the 2012 assembly polls. The list of 36 names released by BJP have at least 18 names of candidates who have been given tickets to contest against sitting Congress members of legislative assembly (MLAs).

Senior leaders of the BJP believe that the party is giving time to these candidates to prepare for the elections early so that the BJP candidates are able to win those seats from the Congress party members.

More so, BJP leaders have not given tickets to sitting party MLAs in at least 7 seats in the second list of candidates.

So far, BJP has issued 106 names in total and the names of 76 candidates are still awaited while the Congress party has not come out with any names till now.

BJP has already nominated chief minister Vijay Rupani from the Rajkot West seat, which he had won in a bypoll in 2014. Similarly, deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel has been nominated to contest from his present constituency Mehsana and party’s state president Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani or Jitubhai Vaghani, state BJP president, who will contest from Bhavnagar West constituency, which he had represented in the 2012 polls.