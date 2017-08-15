Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 11 17 PM IST

India to grant medical visa to Pakistan nationals in genuine pending cases

PTI
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: HT
New Delhi: Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said India would grant medical visa to Pakistani nationals in genuine pending cases.

“On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj said in a tweet tagging the Indian high commission in Pakistan.

Few weeks ago, Swaraj had said India would grant medical visa to those nationals from the neighbouring country whose applications were recommended by Pakistan prime minister’s foreign office advisor Sartaj Aziz.

Aziz, however, is no longer the Pakistan prime minister’s foreign office adviser as he has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the planning commission.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Abbasi, 58, was sworn-in as Pakistan’s 18th prime minister on 1 August after the Supreme Court disqualified the incumbent Nawaz Sharif for dishonesty following the Panama Papers scandal.

First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 11 16 PM IST
