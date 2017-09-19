US may have to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea: Donald Trump at UN
United Nations: US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the United States will be forced to “totally destroy” North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear standoff, mocking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.
Loud murmurs filled the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall when Trump issued his sternest warning yet to North Korea, whose ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests have rattled the globe.
Unless North Korea backs down, he said, “We will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea.”
“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” he said.
He urged United Nations member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its “hostile” behaviour.
A junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation’s front-row seat for Trump’s speech, the North Korean UN mission said. Reuters
Latest News »
- Myanmar must stop military campaign against Rohingya: UN chief
- Shankersinh Vaghela opens political front in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls
- Madison India Capital closes fourth fund at $230 million
- Reliance Jio prevails over Airtel as Trai cuts IUC to 6 paise per minute
- Shell companies: Govt makes names of 55,000 directors public