Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Sep 19 2017. 08 17 PM IST

US may have to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea: Donald Trump at UN

Donald Trump at UN General Assembly warns that the US will be forced to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear standoff
Steve HollandJeff Mason
Donald Trump mocks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a ‘rocket man’ on a suicide mission. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump mocks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a ‘rocket man’ on a suicide mission. Photo: AFP

United Nations: US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the United States will be forced to “totally destroy” North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear standoff, mocking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.

Loud murmurs filled the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall when Trump issued his sternest warning yet to North Korea, whose ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests have rattled the globe.

Unless North Korea backs down, he said, “We will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea.”

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” he said.

He urged United Nations member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its “hostile” behaviour.

A junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation’s front-row seat for Trump’s speech, the North Korean UN mission said. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Sep 19 2017. 08 14 PM IST
Topics: Doanld Trump North Korea Doanld Trump speech at UN US UN General Assembly

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share