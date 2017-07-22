Arvind Subramanian hints at writing about demonetisation in memoir

New Delhi: Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Saturday indicated that he would write a memoir in which he will disclose his views on demonetisation, a big event with far reaching economic implications for the country.

Without giving any firm answer to a question whether he supported demonetisation or had expressed his reservations, the chief economic adviser said: “Why do you want to deprive my memoir of commercial value?” He was participating in a panel discussion at the Delhi Economics Conclave.

“Had you internally supported demonetisation or expressed your reservations?” a participant asked Subramanian during the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 November announced demonetisation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption. The cash crunch following demonetisation adversely impacted the economy.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who also participated in the same panel discussion, said that India cannot achieve high growth without structural changes. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Bimal Jalan said that he got complete support from the government when he was RBI governor and faced any problem.