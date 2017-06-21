CBI file FIR against IIT-Goa director in disproportionate assets case

The CBI claimed that B.K. Mishra, who was the director at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology—Bhubaneswar before joining the top post at the IIT Goa, had amassed assets to the tune of Rs2.15 crore between 2006 and 2016. File photo: HT More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Goa B.K. Mishra is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs1.14 crore more than his known sources of income.

The agency has alleged that Mishra, who was the director at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology—Bhubaneswar before joining the top post at the newly set up IIT, had amassed assets to the tune of Rs2.15 crore between 2006 and 2016.

Assets worth Rs1.14 crore were allegedly unaccounted for, a CBI FIR has claimed. The FIR has alleged that at the start of the check period—1 April 2006—he had movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs3.79 lakh in his and his wife’s name.

However, at the end of 31 August 2016, the assets shot up to Rs2.19 crore, it has said. The CBI has alleged that during the period, Mishra had earned Rs2.32 crore as income from various sources. This amount also included earnings by his wife.

The agency, which registered the FIR based on “source information”, has claimed that during 2006-16, his expenses on repayments of loans, children’s education and household were over Rs1.31 crore. Mishra’s likely savings during the period were little over Rs1 crore, it has said.

“Against this likely saving, Mishra has acquired assets (movable/immovable) to the tune of Rs2.15 crore. “Hence, Mishra is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs1.14 crore to his known sources of income during the aforesaid check period and the acquisition of the same is not likely to be accounted for satisfactorily by him,” the CBI has alleged.

Emails sent to the director’s official ID and to the institute’s public relations officer seeking their response remained unanswered.